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Colo. Appeals Court Clarifies Law On Public Figure Criticism

By Rachel Konieczny ( March 13, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A speaker who accuses another person of a crime expresses a protected opinion if the speaker fully and accurately discloses the factual basis for that characterization, the Colorado Court of Appeals held in a defamation dispute....

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