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Expert Analysis

Agentic AI Use May Trigger Existing Consumer Finance Laws

By A.J. Dhaliwal, James Gatto and Moorari Shah ( March 23, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- In recent months, technology and payments companies have begun deploying tools that allow artificial intelligence systems to autonomously complete financial transactions on behalf of users. In March, Banco Santander announced the successful completion of the first live end-to-end payment executed by an AI agent within a regulated banking framework, demonstrating that automated systems can initiate and complete transactions on behalf of consumers.[1]...

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