4th Circ. Scolds Atty Suspected Of Using AI In Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( March 12, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has reprimanded an attorney suspected of using generative artificial intelligence to draft briefs in a race discrimination lawsuit against Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., warning that courts need to grapple with the technology as it "may soon become the norm."...

