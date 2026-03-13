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Greenberg Traurig Adds Taft Private Wealth Partner In Chicago

By Jack Rodgers ( March 13, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired a former Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP partner, who joins the Chicago team to continue her practice focused on private wealth services, including advising individuals, families and businesses on estate planning and tax matters....

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