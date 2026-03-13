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Snoop Dogg Can't Register 'Smoke Weed Everyday' As TM

By Mike Curley ( March 13, 2026, 1:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected a bid from rapper and cannabis enthusiast Snoop Dogg to register the phrase "Smoke Weed Everyday" as a trademark, saying the phrase is too widely used to be linked to his products, and he can't register a phrase suggesting violations of federal law....

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