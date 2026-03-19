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Sitting Judges Take Stand Over Threats Growing 'Ordinary'

By Jake Maher ( March 19, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- On the heels of an ethics opinion giving them wider latitude to speak publicly, sitting federal judges brought attention Thursday to the increasing threats against them and their family members, warning about the dangers of such threats becoming "ordinary."...

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