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Ethanol Giant Raizen Seeks US Nod For $12B Brazil Reorg

By Hilary Russ ( March 13, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Raizen SA, the largest producer of ethanol in Brazil, and several affiliates filed for Chapter 15 recognition in New York on Thursday with 65.1 billion reais, or about $12 billion, of debt, after striking a preliminary restructuring agreement with some creditors that seeks to halt a downward liquidity spiral....

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