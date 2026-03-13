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NY Republicans Say Chief State Judge Crossed Ethics Line

By Emily Sawicki ( March 13, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Republican legislators on the judiciary committees of the New York state Senate and Assembly have brought a misconduct complaint against New York State Chief Judge Rowan Wilson over statements the judge made at a symposium in support of proposed legislation to reform minimum sentencing guidelines that they believed violated judicial conduct rules on impartiality....

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