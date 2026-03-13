Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HR Services Co. Fired Exec Over Medical Leave, Court Told

By Benjamin Morse ( March 13, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A human resources outsourcing company fired an executive just three days after learning he had applied for Colorado medical leave while he was still recovering from sepsis that led to kidney and lung failure, according to a complaint filed in state court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies