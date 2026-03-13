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Man Can't Collect Murdered Wife's Life Insurance, Family Says

By Hope Patti ( March 13, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado dentist found guilty of murdering his wife by poisoning her protein shakes should not be allowed to collect on her life insurance proceeds or any other assets under the state's so-called slayer statute, her estate told a state court....

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