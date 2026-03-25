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Lawmakers Aim To Advance Bills Bolstering Patent Rights

By Ryan Davis ( March 25, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of lawmakers said at a conference Wednesday that they plan to make a push to pass legislation aimed at establishing stronger patent rights in the coming year, including bills limiting patent challenges and setting rules on which inventions are eligible for patents....

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