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Amazon Wins Bid To Void €746M Luxembourg Privacy Fine

By Allison Grande ( March 13, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Luxembourg appeals court Friday threw out a €746 million ($854.3 million) fine imposed on Amazon for allegedly violating the European Union's privacy rules through its handling of personal data, finding the country's data protection regulator failed to properly consider two key elements and needed to rethink the penalty....

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