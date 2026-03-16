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Trump To Get 5th North Carolina Federal Court Vacancy

By Courtney Bublé ( March 16, 2026, 1:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump will get another judicial vacancy to fill in North Carolina with U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. of the Middle District of North Carolina recently announcing he will take senior status....

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