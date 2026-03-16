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SD Eliminates Ag Land Assessment, Tax Oversight Task Force

By Zak Kostro ( March 16, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- South Dakota eliminated a task force that oversaw the assessment and taxation of agricultural land and required the state Department of Revenue to provide data relating to the valuation of such land to state legislative tax committees under a bill signed by the governor....

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