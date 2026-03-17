Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

PBGC Keen On Dishing Out Opinion Letters, Director Says

By Kellie Mejdrich ( March 17, 2026, 12:03 AM EDT) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. has revamped its website to encourage attorneys to seek opinion letters about how the Employee Retirement Income Security Act applies to specific scenarios, PBGC Director Janet Dhillon said in an exclusive interview with Law360....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies