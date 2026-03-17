Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Conn. Atty Suspended For Owing $152K To Client Estates

By Andrea Keckley ( March 17, 2026, 12:38 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court judge has temporarily suspended an attorney accused by a disciplinary watchdog of pocketing $152,000 meant for beneficiaries of two estates over which he was serving as executor, finding that he "poses a substantial threat of irreparable harm to his current and/or prospective clients."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections