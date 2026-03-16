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Georgia Atty Can't Pursue Defamation Suit Against Lawyer

By Madison Arnold ( March 16, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Court of Appeals concluded Monday that an attorney cannot pursue a defamation suit against another lawyer over a series of emails related to a charitable project, finding the trial court erred by denying a motion to dismiss under the state's anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute....

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