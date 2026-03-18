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Excerpt from Practical Guidance

Expert Analysis

How Employers Can Limit Exposure To Data Breach Litigation

By Gerald Maatman ( March 18, 2026, 10:25 AM EDT) -- This article provides an overview of employment data breach class actions, cybersecurity best practices to defend employment data breach class actions, emerging trends in such litigation, and the use of artificial intelligence and technology in related investigations....

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