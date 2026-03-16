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NJ Panel Presses AG On Withheld Police Discipline Data

By Carla Baranauckas ( March 16, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel grilled a deputy attorney general Monday over the attorney general office's refusal to release Essex County's police misconduct data to the Office of the Public Defender, questioning whether confidentiality claims justify withholding information the OPD calls essential to transparency and criminal defense....

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