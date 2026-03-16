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5th Circ. Revives Vietnamese Ex-VA Worker's Bias Claims

By Grace Elletson ( March 16, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit reinstated part of an Asian former Department of Veterans Affairs worker's suit claiming she faced persistent harassment on the job and lost out on professional opportunities because of race bias, ruling Monday the lower court was too quick to cast off her hostile work environment claims....

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