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Boris Epshteyn Targeted Over Trump Bid To 'Coerce' BigLaw

By Lauren Berg ( March 16, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Lawyers, law professors and retired judges led by two nonprofits urged the New York state courts' ethics committee on Monday to investigate Boris Epshteyn's involvement in President Donald Trump's efforts to "intimidate and coerce" BigLaw firms into pro bono agreements with the administration....

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