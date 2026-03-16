Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Exxon Contractor Sues Ex-Manager For Stealing Data

By José Luis Martínez ( March 16, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- An industrial contractor sued its former employee and a rival company in Texas Business Court Monday, alleging the company used confidential pricing data secretly provided by the former employee to help win maintenance work for Exxon....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies