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Mastercard To Acquire BVNK For Up To $1.8B

By Al Barbarino ( March 17, 2026, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Mastercard said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to $1.8 billion as the global payments giant looks to expand its "end-to-end support of digital assets" and connect blockchain-based payments with more traditional financial platforms....

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