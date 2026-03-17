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DOD Report Says Delays Leave F-35s Without New Software

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 17, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The F-35 fighter jet program continues to face challenges with delivering reliable, fully functional software that can withstand operational testing, leading the military to use aircraft that lack the fully updated software, the Pentagon's top weapons system tester has found....

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