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K&L Gates Adds Ex-Protection Law, Littler Labor Atty In LA

By Hailey Konnath ( March 17, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has added a labor and employment partner with experience at Protection Law Group and Littler Mendelson to its Labor, Employment and Workplace Safety practice in Los Angeles, according to an announcement Tuesday....

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