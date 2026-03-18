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KKR Plugs $310M Into Partnership With Indian E-Bus Biz

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 18, 2026, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant KKR on Wednesday unveiled a strategic partnership with Indian electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Ltd. and Allfleet in which KKR will plug up to $310 million to help grow Allfleet's electric bus platform and advance PMI Electro's manufacturing capabilities....

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