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AFSCME Unit, Pa. DOT Must Face Seniority Dispute

By Katherine Smith ( March 18, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- An American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees unit and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation cannot escape an employee's lawsuit alleging that she was placed on unpaid leave during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic while less senior workers were able to continue working, a state appeals court ruled....

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