Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CIT OKs 2nd Try At US Ruling Against Vietnamese Solar Cells

By Jack McLoone ( March 18, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce adequately explained, on its second try, its finding that solar cells imported from Vietnam circumvented U.S. countervailing and antidumping duties on Chinese products, the U.S. Court of International Trade found....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®