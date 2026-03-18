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Publix Couldn't Foresee Active Shooter, Fla. Panel Says

By David Minsky ( March 18, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Publix Super Markets Inc. wasn't required to anticipate an active shooter at one of its Florida stores, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, upholding a lower court decision tossing a lawsuit alleging the chain could have prevented the 2021 fatal shooting of a toddler and grandmother....

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