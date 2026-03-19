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Expert Analysis

Duke Energy Settlement Raises Key Antitrust Questions

By Joseph Ostoyich, Danielle Morello and Kaia Pankey ( March 19, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- On March 6, the eve of a jury trial, Duke Energy Carolinas LLC settled an antitrust case brought by NTE Carolinas II LLC, bringing to an end nearly seven years of litigation. The amount of the settlement is not public, and neither party has provided any substantive public comment....

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