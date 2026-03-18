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Fla. Panel Affirms Zillow's Win In Merger Battle

By Carolina Bolado ( March 18, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of a real estate software company that was acquired by house-hunting platform Zillow Inc. cannot recover the money he says he is owed from the 2013 merger because his claim is time-barred and is not covered by the Florida Unclaimed Property Act, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday....

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