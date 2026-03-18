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Pa. Utility Regulator Seeks $2.6M Fine Over Fatal Explosion

By Matthew Santoni ( March 18, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission wants the gas company whose pipe leak allegedly caused the fatal 2023 explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, to pay a $2.6 million civil fine, blaming the blast on the company's poor planning, inaccurate maps and failure to heed warnings that the plastic on its gas lines could degrade and fracture....

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