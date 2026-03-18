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Squires' Latest Order Grants 9 Patent Reviews, Spurns 6

By Theresa Schliep ( March 18, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A new bulk order from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director on America Invents Act patent challenges denied six petitions and granted nine others, bringing the total number of institution decisions he's made since October past 400....

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