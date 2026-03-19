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Depo Stay Kept As Trump Media Settles Merger Docs Dispute

By David Minsky ( March 19, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge on Thursday kept a roughly one-month pause on the deposition of certain individuals in Trump Media's lawsuit alleging an investor botched the platform's initial public offering, allowing an arbitrator to resolve a dispute over who controls documents related to the merger with a special purpose acquisition company....

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