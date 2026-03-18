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Powell Says He Won't Make Fed Exit While Facing DOJ Probe

By Jon Hill ( March 18, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he will stay on as a board member of the central bank if he remains under U.S. Department of Justice investigation when his term as Fed chairman runs out this spring....

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