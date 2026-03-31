Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

OhioHealth Suit Signals Higher Antitrust Heat On Hospitals

By Constance Forkner, Kara Reid and Alex Nickol ( March 31, 2026, 1:01 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 2, the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Ohio attorney general brought a civil action against OhioHealth Corp. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio alleging that the hospital and healthcare provider violated federal and state antitrust laws through restrictive contracts and antisteering practices....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies