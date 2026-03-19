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PE Behemoths Eye $10B OpenAI JV, Plus More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 19, 2026, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Private equity firms, including TPG and Bain Capital, are considering forming a $10 billion joint venture with OpenAI, Finnish lift maker Kone Oyj is mulling an acquisition of its rival TK Elevator, and Australian investment firm Macquarie has backed out of a bidding war for a stake in Kuwait's oil pipeline network due to the conflict in the Middle East....

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