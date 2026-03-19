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Commerce Investigating Chinese, Indian Graphite Electrodes

By Jack McLoone ( March 19, 2026, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday said it will open probes into imported Chinese and Indian electrodes used for smelting to determine whether those goods have been subsidized or sold at less than fair value, joining an ongoing U.S. International Trade Commission investigation....

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