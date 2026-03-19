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Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup

By Sam Reisman ( March 19, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Virginia lawmakers last week gave final approval to legislation that would tax and regulate the sale of adult-use cannabis, Georgia legislators passed a dramatic expansion of the state's medical cannabis program, and Iowa lawmakers approved a bill to designate kratom as a Schedule I substance. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....

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