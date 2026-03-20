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Why The Road To Final Four Runs Through The Courthouse

By Alison Silveira, Lilah Wylde and Natalie Costero ( March 20, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Every spring, the NCAA March Madness tournament reminds us how quickly fortunes can rise or fall in college athletics, and this year's March 19 start was no exception....

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