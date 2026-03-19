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Musk Cases, Atty Fees Draw Spotlight At Tulane Conference

By Rose Krebs ( March 19, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Two high-profile Delaware Supreme Court decisions involving Elon Musk's Tesla, the "supersize" attorney fee bids in those cases and others, and artificial intelligence's impact on the legal industry were among the hot topics Thursday as Tulane University Law School kicked off its annual Corporate Law Institute....

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