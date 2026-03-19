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SEC Looks To Beef Up Rulemaking Staff For Reg S-K Reforms

By Jessica Corso ( March 19, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is in the process of hiring additional staff to review the corporate disclosure process as it considers taking a bite out of the amount of information publicly traded companies have to disclose in their annual financial reports and ending quarterly reporting requirements, officials said Thursday....

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