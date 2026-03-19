Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ecuadoran's Counsel Claim Fails Over Non-Attorney Hire

By Tom Lotshaw ( March 19, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- An Ecuadoran woman can't reopen U.S. immigration proceedings through an ineffective-counsel claim when the person she hired to help her is not an attorney and did not hold himself out as one, the Board of Immigration Appeals has decided....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies