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5th Circ. Weighs Release Of Apple IP Agreements To Xiaomi

By Spencer Brewer ( March 19, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Thursday asked why patent licensing agreements between Apple Inc. and Blackberry Corp. should be circulated beyond outside counsel of a Chinese rival to Apple involved in overseas litigation, questioning the parties on why they "can't live" with an exclusion preventing in-house counsel from seeing the records....

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