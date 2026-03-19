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Former Calif. Chief Deputy AG Joins Jenner & Block In SF

By James Mills ( March 19, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP is bringing in the former second-highest-ranking member of the California Department of Justice, announcing Thursday that Venus D. Johnson is joining as special counsel in its San Francisco office....

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