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Sens. Urge SEC To Tackle China Exploit Of 'Opaque' Entities

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 19, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of Senate Banking Committee members said in a Thursday letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Chinese-owned companies' exploitation of a corporate structure controlled through contractual agreements exposes U.S. investors in such "opaque" entities to serious risks, including a lack of meaningful legal protections....

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