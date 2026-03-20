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Employment Authority: Union Contracts Elusive At Big Names

By Patrick Hoff ( March 20, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how unions at big-name employers are still fighting for their first contracts several years after workers launched campaigns, the possibility that a U.S. Department of Labor independent contractor rule will have little impact on app-based companies, and the questions the Fourth Circuit is considering as it takes up Liberty University's challenge to a ruling that allowed a transgender former employee to pursue a sex discrimination suit against the Christian school....

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