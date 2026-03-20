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Mass. Court Mandates Higher Sentences For Gun Violations

By Elizabeth Daley ( March 20, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Two men convicted in Massachusetts in separate incidents of possessing high-capacity firearms or feeding devices were improperly sentenced, the state's highest court said, clarifying guidelines and requiring the pair to be sentenced to more time Friday....

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