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EU Takes Aim At Chinese Patent Issues At WTO

By Jack McLoone ( March 20, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A World Trade Organization body has agreed to look into a dispute lodged by the European Union against Chinese licensing patent measures that the EU says unduly restrict the ability of certain patent holders to exercise and enforce their patent rights....

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