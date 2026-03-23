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Expert Analysis

7 Employer Tips For Handling Calif. Privacy Risk Assessments

By Zoe Argento and Denise Tran-Nguyen ( March 23, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Effective Jan. 1, changes to the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, require certain employers to complete detailed risk assessments before engaging in many routine forms of handling applicant and workforce data. Risk assessments must be documented, cover at least six enumerated areas and be reported to California authorities....

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